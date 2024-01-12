Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Jamf from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Jamf from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Jamf from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jamf from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Get Jamf alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Jamf

Jamf Stock Performance

Jamf stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.78. Jamf has a 1-year low of $14.83 and a 1-year high of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 0.52.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Jamf had a negative net margin of 21.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $142.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Jamf will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jamf

In other Jamf news, insider Jason Wudi sold 15,000 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $277,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 342,599 shares in the company, valued at $6,331,229.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Linh Lam sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $51,994.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,846.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Wudi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $277,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 342,599 shares in the company, valued at $6,331,229.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Jamf during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jamf during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jamf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jamf

(Get Free Report)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.