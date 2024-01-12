Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Forecasted to Earn FY2028 Earnings of $3.02 Per Share

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2028 earnings estimates for Jasper Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 10th. Capital One Financial analyst T. Chiang forecasts that the company will earn $3.02 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Jasper Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.20) per share.

Get Jasper Therapeutics alerts:

JSPR has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.63.

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Performance

JSPR stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.44. Jasper Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $28.50.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.10).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JSPR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 3,294.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 188,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 182,487 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,102,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 112,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 49,559 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic agents for diseases, such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndrome, and novel conditioning regimens for stem cell transplantation and ex-vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside of the body prior to transplantation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.