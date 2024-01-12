Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 1,093.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,829,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,676,549 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.87% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $67,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 157,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,752,000 after buying an additional 45,686 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 23,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $39.49 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

