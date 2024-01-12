JMP Securities Downgrades Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) to Market Perform

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Great Ajax in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Great Ajax Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Ajax
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Great Ajax in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Great Ajax in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Great Ajax in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Great Ajax Company Profile
Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.
