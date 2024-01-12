JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Hits New 1-Year High at $176.31

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $176.31 and last traded at $171.76, with a volume of 6711760 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $170.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. Barclays lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $497.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.61 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 7,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 8,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

