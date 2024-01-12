JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Position Boosted by Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC

Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JCPB. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 331,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,697,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 330.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 58,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 119.5% during the second quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 213,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 116,066 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

JCPB traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.90. 585,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.04 and a 200 day moving average of $45.60.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

