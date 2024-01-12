JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Purchased by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 37,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 240,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,303,000 after acquiring an additional 14,892 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000.

Shares of JEPQ traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.51. The stock had a trading volume of 711,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,644. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.32. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.392 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

