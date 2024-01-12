Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, October 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $37.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.52. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $37.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $831,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $831,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $25,533.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,491.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,632 shares of company stock worth $1,616,166 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Juniper Networks

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,989,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,139,088,000 after purchasing an additional 325,418 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,586,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,114,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,174 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Juniper Networks by 98,625.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,598,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $739,337,000 after purchasing an additional 23,574,469 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Juniper Networks by 10.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,412,994 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $514,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Juniper Networks by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,361,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $356,633,000 after purchasing an additional 609,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

