Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Hits New 52-Week High at $319.42

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $319.42 and last traded at $317.11, with a volume of 98714 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $316.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair cut Karuna Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Leerink Partnrs cut Karuna Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.43.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on KRTX

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $230.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.01.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.42). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Karuna Therapeutics

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.85, for a total transaction of $889,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,650 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.81, for a total value of $4,752,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,650 shares in the company, valued at $12,244,706.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.85, for a total transaction of $889,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,665,100 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRTX. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 17.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,992,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,784,000 after purchasing an additional 602,942 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 20.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,621,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,672,000 after acquiring an additional 448,871 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $61,207,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 734.3% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 292,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,374,000 after acquiring an additional 257,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $54,213,000.

About Karuna Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.