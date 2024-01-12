KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2024

KB Home (NYSE:KBHGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 EPS.

KB Home Stock Down 1.2 %

KB Home stock opened at $62.42 on Friday. KB Home has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $64.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on KB Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on KB Home from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on KB Home from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KB Home from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.54.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KB Home

Institutional Trading of KB Home

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 76.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after acquiring an additional 77,933 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 23.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.