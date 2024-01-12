KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 EPS.

KB Home Stock Down 1.2 %

KB Home stock opened at $62.42 on Friday. KB Home has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $64.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on KB Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on KB Home from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on KB Home from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KB Home from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.54.

Institutional Trading of KB Home

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 76.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after acquiring an additional 77,933 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 23.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Articles

