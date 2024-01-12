KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

KB Home (NYSE:KBHGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of KBH opened at $62.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.72. KB Home has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $64.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.91.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KBH. Barclays upped their target price on KB Home from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KB Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in KB Home by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

