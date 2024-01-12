KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2024

KB Home (NYSE:KBHGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share.

KB Home Trading Down 1.4 %

KBH stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.53. 160,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,135. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.03 and its 200 day moving average is $51.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.72. KB Home has a 52-week low of $33.92 and a 52-week high of $64.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on KB Home from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KB Home in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on KB Home from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KBH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Home

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,818 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 39.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 96,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 27,327 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.