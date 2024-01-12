KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share.

KB Home Trading Down 1.4 %

KBH stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.53. 160,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,135. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.03 and its 200 day moving average is $51.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.72. KB Home has a 52-week low of $33.92 and a 52-week high of $64.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on KB Home from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KB Home in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on KB Home from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Home

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,818 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 39.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 96,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 27,327 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

