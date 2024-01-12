KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Releases Earnings Results

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share.

KB Home Price Performance

KB Home stock opened at $62.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.91. KB Home has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $64.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional Trading of KB Home

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KBH shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.54.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also

