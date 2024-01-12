KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Releases Earnings Results

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share.
KB Home stock opened at $62.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.91. KB Home has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $64.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.72.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
