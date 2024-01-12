KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share.
NYSE KBH traded down $2.14 on Friday, reaching $60.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,564. KB Home has a twelve month low of $33.92 and a twelve month high of $64.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.91.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in KB Home during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in KB Home during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in KB Home by 40.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
