KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share.

KB Home Stock Performance

NYSE KBH traded down $2.14 on Friday, reaching $60.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,564. KB Home has a twelve month low of $33.92 and a twelve month high of $64.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in KB Home during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in KB Home during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in KB Home by 40.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.54.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

