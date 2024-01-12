KeyCorp Increases Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Price Target to $26.00

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Alkami Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Alkami Technology from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.90.

Shares of Alkami Technology stock opened at $25.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.22 and a beta of 0.40. Alkami Technology has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $25.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.47 million. Analysts predict that Alkami Technology will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 60,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $1,258,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 207,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,864.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $1,258,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,864.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 100,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $2,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 202,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,581,905.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 215,900 shares of company stock worth $4,766,869. Corporate insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Alkami Technology by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,828,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,971,000 after buying an additional 251,757 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 8.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alkami Technology during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

