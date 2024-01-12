KeyCorp Increases Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Price Target to $8.00

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Marqeta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marqeta from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a positive rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.90.

Marqeta Stock Performance

Shares of Marqeta stock opened at $6.29 on Monday. Marqeta has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $7.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.87.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 27.45%. The business had revenue of $108.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.24 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Marqeta will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marqeta news, insider Randall F. Kern sold 53,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $332,476.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marqeta

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Marqeta by 349.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,882,196 shares during the last quarter. Visa Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,389,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 785.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,385,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,004,000 after buying an additional 7,438,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,582,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Marqeta by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,456,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058,777 shares during the period. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

