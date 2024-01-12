KeyCorp Increases Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Price Target to $77.00

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PCOR. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Procore Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities cut their target price on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Procore Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

PCOR stock opened at $68.85 on Friday. Procore Technologies has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $76.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.98 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.48.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $247.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.38 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Procore Technologies will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procore Technologies news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 5,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $328,639.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,318 shares in the company, valued at $7,771,106.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 5,638 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $328,639.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,771,106.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $281,373.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,198,800.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 372,380 shares of company stock worth $22,799,284. 39.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 311.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,280,000 after buying an additional 369,427 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $2,460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

