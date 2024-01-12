KeyCorp (KEY) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on March 15th

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%.

KeyCorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years. KeyCorp has a dividend payout ratio of 48.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect KeyCorp to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.6%.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.60. KeyCorp has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $20.30.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 118,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 47,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 20,310 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,734,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,665,000 after buying an additional 209,155 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 16,583 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

