KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

KEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their target price on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research raised KeyCorp from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.44.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $14.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average is $11.60. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KeyCorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 330.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

