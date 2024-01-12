KeyCorp Raises Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Price Target to $75.00

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Acushnet from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

GOLF stock opened at $62.11 on Friday. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $43.62 and a 52-week high of $64.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.89.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $593.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.96 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 22.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acushnet will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,723.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 1,824,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $100,009,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,110,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,454,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $1,142,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,723.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 527.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Acushnet by 2,638.1% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acushnet during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Acushnet in the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

