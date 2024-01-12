KeyCorp Raises Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Price Target to $30.00

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camping World in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Camping World from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Camping World from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.55.

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. Camping World has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $32.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.41 and its 200 day moving average is $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.73 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.24. Camping World had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 88.8% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 274.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 932.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

