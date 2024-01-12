KeyCorp Raises YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target to $36.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential downside of 22.56% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley began coverage on YETI in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on YETI from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.32.

YETI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $46.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.42. YETI has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $54.15. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 63.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.38.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. YETI had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $433.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.27 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in YETI by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in YETI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in YETI by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

Featured Stories

