Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Receives $129.79 Average PT from Analysts

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2024

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMBGet Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.79.

KMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KMB

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 223,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,120,000 after acquiring an additional 56,556 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 20,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $123.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.36. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMBGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 90.77%.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Free Report

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB)

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.