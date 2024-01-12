Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Receives $129.79 Average PT from Analysts

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.79.
KMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.
Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 223,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,120,000 after acquiring an additional 56,556 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 20,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $123.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.36. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $147.87.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 90.77%.
About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
Read More
