Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Receives $129.79 Average PT from Analysts

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.79.

KMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 223,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,120,000 after acquiring an additional 56,556 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 20,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $123.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.36. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 90.77%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

