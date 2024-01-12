Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 21,790 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $19.09.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 102.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

