Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Barclays from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s current price.

KVYO has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho began coverage on Klaviyo in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Klaviyo in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Klaviyo in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Klaviyo in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Klaviyo in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.46.

Klaviyo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KVYO opened at $25.92 on Friday. Klaviyo has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $39.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.51.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.16 million. The firm’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Klaviyo will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Klaviyo

In related news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 1,770,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $50,135,405.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,710.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Klaviyo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Partners L P purchased a new stake in Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,708,162,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,316,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,204,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,833,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,203,000.

Klaviyo Company Profile

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. The company offers Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform that sends personalized and targeted messages.

