KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) is Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Free Report) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,124 shares during the period. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.79% of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRBN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter.

Get KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF alerts:

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Price Performance

KRBN traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.35. 62,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,930. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.72. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $41.67.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Profile

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.