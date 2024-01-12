KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, an increase of 520.8% from the December 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

KWESST Micro Systems Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of KWE stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.65. KWESST Micro Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85.

Get KWESST Micro Systems alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KWESST Micro Systems

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KWESST Micro Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of KWESST Micro Systems by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 283,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 135,239 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KWESST Micro Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KWESST Micro Systems by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 556,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. 14.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KWESST Micro Systems Company Profile

KWESST Micro Systems Inc engages in the development and commercialization of tactical systems and ammunitions for military, public safety agencies, and personal defense markets. It provides non-lethal products, including non-reciprocating and reciprocating PARA OPS devices and ARWEN products with application in the professional and personal defense; modernized digitization products and services of tactical teams for shared real-time situational awareness in the military and civilian markets; and counter-measures comprising battlefield laser defense systems, phantom electronic warfare devices, and GhostNet counter-drone systems, against threats, such as drones, lasers, and electronic detection for the military market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KWESST Micro Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KWESST Micro Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.