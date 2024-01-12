Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Lifted to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on KD. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Kyndryl from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kyndryl from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kyndryl from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kyndryl has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Kyndryl Stock Performance

NYSE KD opened at $20.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.16. Kyndryl has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $21.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. Research analysts expect that Kyndryl will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kyndryl

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Kyndryl by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 64.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

