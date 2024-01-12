L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies makes up 1.3% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX traded up $2.36 on Friday, hitting $205.28. The company had a trading volume of 252,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,056. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.56. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $219.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.69.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.50.

View Our Latest Report on L3Harris Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.