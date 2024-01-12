Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.72

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

Laboratory Co. of America has a payout ratio of 18.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Laboratory Co. of America to earn $14.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

NYSE:LH opened at $222.97 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52-week low of $174.20 and a 52-week high of $234.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $291,622.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 14.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

