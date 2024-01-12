Lafayette Investments Inc. Sells 190 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Lafayette Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,541 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 2.3% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after buying an additional 777,029,902 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $1,731,491,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $369.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $338.99 and its 200 day moving average is $315.24. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $131.76 and a one year high of $372.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $950.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total value of $213,187.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,923,462.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total value of $8,855,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total transaction of $213,187.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,923,462.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 744,978 shares of company stock valued at $250,659,740 over the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on META. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.07.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

