Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 345,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $216,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.75.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $760.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.54. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $453.40 and a 12 month high of $801.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $726.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $674.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

