Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.26% of Lam Research worth $216,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 10.4% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 33.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,649,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Lam Research by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 58,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,570,000 after buying an additional 20,040 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.75.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,832 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,982,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,924,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $760.20 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $453.40 and a 12-month high of $801.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $100.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $726.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $674.45.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.20%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

