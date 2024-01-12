Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 675.33 ($8.61).

Several research analysts have issued reports on LAND shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 465 ($5.93) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 807 ($10.29) target price for the company.

Shares of Land Securities Group stock opened at GBX 685.80 ($8.74) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.72, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Land Securities Group has a 1 year low of GBX 551.20 ($7.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 743.40 ($9.48). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 663.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 620.86. The stock has a market cap of £5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -834.88, a PEG ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd were issued a GBX 9.20 ($0.12) dividend. This is a positive change from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $9.00. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 23rd. Land Securities Group’s payout ratio is currently -4,756.10%.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Miles Roberts purchased 3,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.32) per share, with a total value of £23,801.85 ($30,340.15). Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

