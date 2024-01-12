Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $178.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Lincoln Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a sell rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lincoln Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $195.75.

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LECO stock opened at $210.41 on Monday. Lincoln Electric has a 52-week low of $152.19 and a 52-week high of $221.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.93 and its 200-day moving average is $193.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 33.26%.

Insider Activity at Lincoln Electric

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,620 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,655.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $793,049.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,655.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,780 shares of company stock worth $17,623,734. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth $96,738,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 43.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,675,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,743,000 after purchasing an additional 508,198 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,604,000 after acquiring an additional 302,002 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 744,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,885,000 after acquiring an additional 266,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,158,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln Electric

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Featured Articles

