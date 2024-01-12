Little House Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Little House Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Raymond James lowered Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.21.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $50.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $204.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.91 and its 200 day moving average is $52.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $680,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,615,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,096,856.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,315 shares in the company, valued at $22,615,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

