Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Raised to Buy at Roth Mkm

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Roth Mkm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $114.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $92.00. Roth Mkm’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.89% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.91.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $91.28 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $101.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.99. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.51. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 162.05% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $11,065,581.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 442,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,076,161.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,499,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,315,000 after buying an additional 317,335 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.1% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,512,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,849,000 after purchasing an additional 862,050 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,801,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,863,000 after purchasing an additional 429,650 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,108,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,301,000 after purchasing an additional 33,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,733,000 after acquiring an additional 323,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

