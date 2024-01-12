Loop Capital Lowers Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) to Hold

Loop Capital lowered shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $415.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $380.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $382.27.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $384.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pool has a 12-month low of $307.77 and a 12-month high of $423.97. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.66.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.50. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 9.65%. Pool’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pool will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Pool by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the second quarter worth $47,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,745,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,403,369,000 after buying an additional 93,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Pool by 8.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

