Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Holdings Cut by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Invst LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.59. 362,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,290,069. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $237.21. The company has a market capitalization of $125.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.49.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.92.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

