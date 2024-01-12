Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Increased to $570.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $500.00 to $570.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.41% from the company’s current price.

LULU has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.61.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $485.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.38. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $286.58 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $465.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.04.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,925.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,925.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $511,000. Joule Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $950,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.