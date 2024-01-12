Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,302,300 shares, a decline of 42.6% from the December 15th total of 10,989,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 50.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LUNMF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lundin Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.40 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.28.

Lundin Mining Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Lundin Mining stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.85. 113,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,896. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.67. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $9.13.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $992.20 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 11.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0653 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.70%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

