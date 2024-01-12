Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Raised to C$13.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

LUN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$8.40 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded Lundin Mining from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. CIBC increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a sell rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$11.68.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

TSE:LUN opened at C$10.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.13. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$7.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of C$8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.77.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The mining company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.32 billion. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 11.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 1.0357488 earnings per share for the current year.

Lundin Mining Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

