LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries comprises approximately 1.6% of Paradiem LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $500,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $726,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LYB stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.57. The stock had a trading volume of 237,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,614. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $81.24 and a 52-week high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.36.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

