MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,400 shares, an increase of 119.0% from the December 15th total of 43,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 398,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MAIA Biotechnology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAIA Biotechnology in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of MAIA Biotechnology by 60.3% in the second quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 64,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 24,250 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAIA Biotechnology in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAIA Biotechnology in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAIA Biotechnology in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Get MAIA Biotechnology alerts:

MAIA Biotechnology Stock Down 12.8 %

Shares of MAIA stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $1.23. 120,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,337. The company has a market cap of $17.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.20. MAIA Biotechnology has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $5.22.

MAIA Biotechnology Company Profile

MAIA Biotechnology ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MAIA Biotechnology will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies targeting cancer. The company's lead product candidate is THIO, a telomere-targeting agent that is in Phase II clinical study to evaluate its activity in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MAIA Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAIA Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.