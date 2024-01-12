Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CART. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Maplebear in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Maplebear in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Maplebear in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.50.

NASDAQ CART opened at $23.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.62. Maplebear has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $42.95.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($20.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($17.33) by ($3.53). The company had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Maplebear will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new stake in Maplebear in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Maplebear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $742,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Maplebear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $904,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Maplebear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,922,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Maplebear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,781,000.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

