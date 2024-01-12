Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK) Short Interest Down 42.0% in December

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the December 15th total of 33,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 605,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Maris-Tech Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ MTEK traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.06. The company had a trading volume of 332 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,425. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03. Maris-Tech has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $1.54.
