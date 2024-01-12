Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK) Short Interest Down 42.0% in December

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the December 15th total of 33,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 605,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Maris-Tech Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTEK traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.06. The company had a trading volume of 332 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,425. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03. Maris-Tech has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $1.54.

About Maris-Tech

Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the professionals, as well as the civilian and home security markets worldwide. The company offers intelligent video surveillance solutions, communication technology products, modular video encoding/decoding platform, ultra-low latency streaming solutions, dual channel low power encoder systems, multi channel encoding streaming and recording platform, miniature recording and streaming platforms, and video encoding and decoding platform.

