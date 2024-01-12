Marquette Asset Management LLC Sells 50 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Marquette Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $478.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $462.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $449.17. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $382.37 and a twelve month high of $480.35. The stock has a market cap of $370.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

