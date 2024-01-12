Marquette Asset Management LLC Takes $118,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGIT. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,934,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,265,000 after acquiring an additional 200,042 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,423,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,560,000 after acquiring an additional 212,980 shares during the period.

VGIT opened at $59.26 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $60.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

