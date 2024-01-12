Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 43.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $7,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.4% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 23,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.0% during the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $1,421,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 78,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.30. The stock had a trading volume of 202,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,895. The company has a market capitalization of $96.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.10. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.86 and a 1 year high of $202.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

Several research firms recently commented on MMC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

