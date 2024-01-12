Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Downgraded to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $185.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $215.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $198.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $199.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC stock opened at $192.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $95.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52 week low of $151.86 and a 52 week high of $202.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.39 and a 200-day moving average of $192.10.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 103,259.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,945,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,095,813,000 after buying an additional 74,873,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,327,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,011,245,000 after buying an additional 453,081 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,423,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,696,223,000 after buying an additional 61,408 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,617,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,278,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,575,881,000 after purchasing an additional 31,821 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

